NEWS

Luxury Caribbean resort offering underwater wellness programme The programme combines diving with the power of breathwork, yoga and wellness for a therapeutic underwater experience Credit: Shutterstock: Elovich



Based around an early morning sunrise dive, the programme starts with an initial briefing with expert instructor resident diving expert, Eget Martyr, who has worked closely with breathwork specialist, Dr Samantha Maha, to create and lead the new programme.



On the way to the dive site, a visualisation and mindfulness exercise takes place with a full briefing and demonstration of the breathwork used during the dive – consisting of four different breathing techniques to aid with mindfulness and buoyancy control.



The exercises are as follows:



The Yogic Breath – slow, deep, calm exhalations with a straight spine. Rhythmic patterns of slow deep breathing strengthens the respiratory system and soothes the nervous system



Nadi Shodhana – alternate nostril breathing for releasing blocked energy and helping to de-stress the mind and release accumulated tension and fatigue



Sheetali – breathing with a rolled tounge to cool the system, claimed to help lower blood pressure, stress and anxiety



Brahmari Pranayama – a breathing exercise which uses humming to increase nitrogen uptake. The technique is claimed to calm an agitated mind and relieve tension



This is followed by a relaxing and scenic dive tour, with a focus on breath and mindfulness, allowing guests to engage and absorb the underwater surrounding.



While underwater, guests will also follow demonstrations of and hold controlled yoga positions.



The programme is claimed to be the first of its kind to offer underwater breathwork and helps to slow heart rate, lower blood pressure, instil calmness and reduce overall stress and anxiety.



After the diving experience, guests will be taken through a final breathing technique to calm the body down, called Kapalabhati, consisting of short, powerful exhales and passive inhales, ideal for stress management or after a workout to calm the body and mind.



To read more about breathwork from Spa Business, follow Sign up here to get the Spa Business and Spa Business insider weekly ezines and every issue of Spa Business and Spa Business insider magazines free on digital. Breathwork is known globally as a key pillar of wellness and its positive effects are well documented on the physical, mental and emotional state. In St Lucia, Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort and Spa has blended the technique with diving and yoga to create a new underwater wellness programme.Based around an early morning sunrise dive, the programme starts with an initial briefing with expert instructor resident diving expert, Eget Martyr, who has worked closely with breathwork specialist, Dr Samantha Maha, to create and lead the new programme.On the way to the dive site, a visualisation and mindfulness exercise takes place with a full briefing and demonstration of the breathwork used during the dive – consisting of four different breathing techniques to aid with mindfulness and buoyancy control.The exercises are as follows:This is followed by a relaxing and scenic dive tour, with a focus on breath and mindfulness, allowing guests to engage and absorb the underwater surrounding.While underwater, guests will also follow demonstrations of and hold controlled yoga positions.The programme is claimed to be the first of its kind to offer underwater breathwork and helps to slow heart rate, lower blood pressure, instil calmness and reduce overall stress and anxiety.After the diving experience, guests will be taken through a final breathing technique to calm the body down, called Kapalabhati, consisting of short, powerful exhales and passive inhales, ideal for stress management or after a workout to calm the body and mind.To read more about breathwork from, follow this link